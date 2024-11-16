Zelensky outlines plan for war's end through diplomacy by 2025 Saturday, November 16, 2024 12:02:40 PM

Amid a challenging situation on the front lines, Ukraine is determined to end the war no later than 2025. "From our side, we must do everything to ensure that the war ends next year. Through diplomatic means. This is very important," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the news agency Suspilne on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of "Ukrainian Radio" .

The Ukrainian leader acknowledged the "truly complex" situation on the eastern front. Despite a slow pace, Russian forces are making advances. Zelensky attributed the Russians' success on the front lines to the slow assembly of brigades with trained personnel and equipment. He noted that Ukraine has not yet received half of the weapons promised by the United States.

Meanwhile, Zelensky expects a slowdown in the advance of Russian troops, considering their substantial losses on the battlefield. "Their losses—1,500 to 2,000 per day, wounded and killed—mean they cannot continually advance with such losses. In some areas, the slowdown is already visible. Now, to stop them, reserves and fully assembled brigades that we have been waiting for so long will come in," he stated.

