Zelensky: peace with Russia requires more than signatures

In the ongoing discourse about ending the war with Russia, the primary focus should be on effective peace guarantees, as the conflict cannot be concluded with just a piece of paper and a few signatures, declared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, following his visit to Paris and meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who subsequently urged Kyiv and Moscow to "immediately cease fire and commence negotiations" .

Zelensky emphasized that when talking about the war in Ukraine, it encompasses not just territorial losses but also human ones. Beyond the battlefield casualties and injuries, there are thousands of missing soldiers and civilians, along with thousands of children deported to Russia. Russians themselves acknowledge that hundreds of thousands of such children have been taken, dispersed across Russian territory.

Bringing them back is the most challenging task. Several million people remain in the occupied territories of Ukraine. It's clear this war isn't something that can be ended simply with paperwork and signatures. A ceasefire without guarantees could reignite at any moment, as Putin has demonstrated in the past.

According to the President, discussions must ensure the reliability of peace and not overlook the occupation. "We all know Putin very well — he is obsessed with war." He began his career with a brutal war against Chechnya and continuously fuels other conflicts. He can be stopped only with strength, the strength of global leaders who can truly become leaders of the world. We rely on America and the entire world to stop Putin. The only thing he fears is America and global unity.

He noted that the principle of "peace through strength" will underpin discussions with partners about necessary steps and guarantees. "War should not be endless; only peace must be permanent and reliable," Zelensky concluded.

On Saturday in Paris, there was a meeting between Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Volodymyr Zelensky during their visit for the reopening of the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral. According to the Ukrainian president, Trump displayed resoluteness in his stance towards Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, after the leaders' meeting, stated that the rhetoric of the U.S. President-elect's team regarding Ukraine during the election has changed compared to now.

Following the meeting with Zelensky, Trump asserted that Russia and Ukraine need to immediately cease fire and start negotiations. In his words, he "knows Russian dictator Vladimir Putin well" and "it's time for him to act."

