Zelensky proposes deploying NATO missiles in Ukraine to force Russia into peace talks Thursday, October 17, 2024 3:00:44 PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a bold proposal at a European Council meeting on Thursday, October 17th: to host a missile deterrent package on Ukrainian soil aimed at either forcing Russia to the negotiating table or targeting its military facilities.

"We propose to deploy a deterrence package on Ukrainian land that would either compel Russia to engage in genuine peace talks or enable the destruction of their military assets. This is a concept of peace through strength specific to this point, concerning an appropriate missile package," Zelensky stated.

Details of this deterrence package have been shared with partners capable of supporting this endeavor, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.

"And certainly, we want to invite all leaders ready to support this issue. Putin must respect our strength rather than make the free world tremble at his threats. We could activate the deterrence package only if Russia does not end the war," Zelensky added.

Previously, Zelensky addressed the European Council in Brussels, unveiling the Victory Plan for the war with Russia.

The President warned that if Western partners do not support the Victory Plan, it would signify a weakness for Ukraine and a grave mistake.

