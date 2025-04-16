Zelensky proposes to use EU funds and frozen Russian assets to buy Patriot missiles amidst Trump's opposition Wednesday, April 16, 2025 10:32:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested using EU financial resources and frozen Russian assets to purchase hundreds of Patriot missiles from the United States, reports Germany’s Bild, emphasizing that former U.S. President Donald Trump is unwilling to assist Kyiv, even if offered $50 billion from EU funds.

Zelensky’s proposal comes as the United States remains the sole producer of Patriot missiles. Prior to assuming office, Trump made it clear he preferred not to provide Ukraine with free assistance. The Ukrainian leader proposed a financial transaction whereby costly missiles, each priced at €5.5 million, would be purchased with an envisioned allocation of $50 billion (€44 billion). “Give us a package that includes air defense systems and other current tools, and we will pay for it,” Zelensky stated to Ukrainian media, detailing his offer.

However, the German publication notes that the current U.S. president is so absorbed in unfruitful negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he’s turning away potential defense profits from Ukraine. This is at a time when Ukraine desperately requires new air defense systems to prevent further civilian casualties, akin to the recent attacks at a playground in Kryvyi Rih and around a university in Sumy.

In response to a journalist's inquiry about the potential sale of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, Trump told the White House press, “You know, he always wants to buy missiles. But you see, when you start a war, you should know whether you can win it. You can’t start a war against an enemy 20 times your size and expect someone to just hand over missiles.”

Trump’s remarks sparked irritation not just because of his continuous misidentification of the aggressors and victims in Russia's war of aggression, but also due to the economic inconsistency—arms exports would generate significant revenue for the U.S. economy. Washington’s cancellation caused an uproar in Ukraine, showcasing the U.S.'s alleged disinterest in "ending the bloodshed,” as Trump has often claimed. Instead, observers and activists explain, Trump’s policy only serves to fan the flames of aggression against Ukraine.

During the final months of his presidency, Joe Biden took significant steps to strengthen Ukraine’s critical munitions supply. The U.S. Department of Defense dispatched hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles, alongside a $1.25 billion additional military aid package approved by Biden in December 2024. This package allowed the continuation of U.S. arms supply, interrupted briefly in March by a harmful suspension instituted by Donald Trump. While this provided valuable time for Ukraine, their stockpile of U.S.-sourced munitions is close to depletion. The $1.25 billion aid package will soon be entirely used. The U.S. still retains several billion dollars available for further security assistance to Ukraine. However, since taking office, Trump hasn't approved any military aid packages for Ukraine and appears disinclined to change this stance in the future.

