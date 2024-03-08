Zelensky: Putin tried to kill me more than 10 times Friday, March 8, 2024 4:07:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Rai's program Cinque minuti that there have been over a dozen assassination attempts against him by Russians.

"They say there have been more than 10 [assassination attempts]. But these are the numbers given by officials, the special services, and intelligence agencies. I must admit, I don't really count them. It seems to me that in Ukraine, all of our people, military personnel at the front, are risking their lives every day. Civilians are also at risk every day due to attacks like the ones in peaceful Odesa,” Zelensky responded when asked how many times Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to have him killed.

Zelensky said that his life is at risk just as much as any other Ukrainian citizen's. He emphasized the importance of living in the same conditions as other Ukrainians.

On March 6, Russian launched a missile attack on Odesa, resulting in five fatalities. At the time of the attack, Zelensky, alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was on an official visit to the city. A Russian missile reportedly fell 500 meters away from the delegation, which was in the port area at the time.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.