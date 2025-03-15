Zelensky refutes claims of encirclement, highlights ongoing Ukrainian military operations in Kursk region Saturday, March 15, 2025 12:18:54 PM

In response to circulating rumors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reassured the public that Ukrainian forces are not encircled in the Kursk region, as ongoing military operations continue.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, briefed President Zelensky on the situation at the front lines. He reported that Ukrainian units are continuing their mission on Russian soil, significantly tying down Russian forces that were initially meant for deployment in Sumy, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

President Zelensky also addressed the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian Forces have halted a Russian advance. Despite this success, Russian forces continue to build up a potential strike group aimed at Sumy. Zelensky highlighted to Western partners that President Putin is delaying peace negotiations and shows an intention to press on with the conflict.

Zelensky also mentioned advances in Ukraine's missile program, with the upgraded "Neptune" missile successfully tested and even deployed in combat, proving its capacity to strike targets up to a thousand kilometers away.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov updated the President on the latest deliveries of Western-supplied weaponry, which include artillery systems.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.