Zelensky rejects ceasefire discussions, focuses on Ukraine's Victory Plan for upcoming peace summit Thursday, October 10, 2024 11:10:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that discussions surrounding a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict were not part of his conversations with partner nations. Responding to reporters' questions, he clarified, "Any ceasefire discussions were not on the table with our allies; we have not talked about it. I saw something in the media today suggesting that I came to talk about a ceasefire. No, that's not true," Zelensky affirmed during a joint briefing with President Macron in Paris on October 10. He emphasized that the next peace summit is planned for November, albeit with an undetermined date. "The Victory Plan (Ukraine's Victory Plan,) will be on the table (at the peace summit). I don't know the date; I think no one knows it as of today. But we will prepare everything we've decided by early November. The Plan will include all details," Zelensky was quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

The notion of Ukraine's readiness to make concessions to Russia was also refuted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry underscored Ukraine's stance, refusing any compromise at the expense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Such assertions are perceived by the aggressor as a sign of weakness, granting him undue hope for the success of his aggression and the effectiveness of his ultimatums and blackmail," reads the statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also pointed out that preparations for the second Peace Summit are ongoing and reminded that thematic meetings have already taken place concerning the points of the peace formula addressing energy and food security, as well as the restoration of justice. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the principle of "no agreements about Ukraine without Ukraine" and the imperative of respecting international law and the UN Charter remain mandatory, adding that "Ukraine will not accept any initiatives that violate them,"

Since July, Ukraine has been working on the elements of the "peace formula." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned this during his address at the "Ukraine — Southeast Europe" summit. The session in the Ramstein format has been postponed, and a new date is being determined.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.