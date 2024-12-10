Zelensky rejects U.S. proposal to lower military draft age Tuesday, December 10, 2024 1:00:39 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down a U.S. proposal to lower the military draft age from 25 to 18 years. "Our focus should be on equipping existing brigades with the necessary technology and training personnel to use that technology. We must not compensate for a lack of equipment and training by enlisting younger soldiers," Zelensky stated on social media on the evening of Monday, December 9.

Zelensky emphasized that the priority in supporting Kyiv should be "the delivery of missiles and the reduction of Russia’s military potential, not reducing Ukraine’s draft age." He stressed, "The goal should be to save as many lives as possible, not to preserve weapons in storehouses."

At the same time, Zelensky called on Ukraine's partners to collaborate towards ending the war in his country. According to Zelensky, this is Kyiv’s top priority, which was the focus of his recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Paris over the weekend.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Macron for organizing this "productive dialogue" and to Trump for "his firm resolve to end this war justly." "This is the right approach, and it is crucial that all details are thoroughly considered to ensure a truly lasting peace," he highlighted. The Ukrainian President underscored the necessity of unity for success in ending the war—"unity of America, Europe, and all those worldwide who value security."

Emmanuel Macron hosted Trump and Zelensky on December 7, as they arrived in Paris to partake in the opening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, restored after a fire. International media released a joint photo of Trump, Macron, and Zelensky at the French president's residence. The meeting occurred before the cathedral’s opening ceremony and was brief. AP estimates that Trump spent a total of about 90 minutes at the Élysée Palace, with Zelensky participating in the discussion for 35 minutes.

"A successful, productive meeting with President Trump and President Macron. President Trump is, as always, determined. Thank you for that. I also thank President Macron for organizing the meeting in Paris," Zelensky concluded post-meeting.

Previously, news outlet Axios reported, citing sources, that Donald Trump was initially reluctant to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris and only agreed after persistent persuasion from Emmanuel Macron. According to sources, the French President made several efforts over the days leading up to persuade Trump to meet Zelensky. The decision for the meeting was made at the last minute.

