Zelensky reports significant progress in partner weapons deliveries to frontlines Monday, November 4, 2024 9:38:17 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a high-level meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Bargilevich, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The discussion centered around the frontline situation, particularly focusing on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Kupyansk directions, which have drawn significant attention today.

"There are important shifts regarding support deliveries from partners for the front—we are recording an increase in deliveries according to support packages," Zelensky stated. "The results in artillery supplies have been particularly positive."

Additionally, Zelensky received separate reports on the situation in the Kursk region. Umerov also briefed on the delivery of Ukrainian-made drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The President assured that the previously approved plan is being implemented, expressing gratitude to the manufacturers. He instructed the Defense Minister to increase the volume of orders for relevant operations.

In October 2024, Russia captured more territory in Ukraine than at any time since 2022—over 160 square miles, equivalent to 414 square kilometers, according to ISW estimates.

The New York Times notes that Russians managed to conquer strategically significant cities that were the "anchors" of the Ukrainian defense in the Donetsk region, including Vuhledar and Selydove. They are currently advancing on Kurakhove.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.