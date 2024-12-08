Zelensky reveals Ukraine's human cost in war: 43,000 soldiers killed and 370,000 wounded amidst conflict with Russia Sunday, December 8, 2024 1:00:50 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion. Additionally, 370,000 Ukrainian servicemembers have been wounded.

"There have been 370,000 instances of aid for the wounded, considering that roughly 50 percent of our army's wounded return to service, and all injuries, including minor and repeated, are recorded," he emphasized.

According to Zelensky, a key difference between Russian and Ukrainian forces is Ukraine's more advanced frontline medical capabilities. "Since September this year, Russia has been losing at the ratio of 5, or even 6, to 1 in our favor. They seek to capture more territory before the world's pressure escalates to unbearable levels," Zelensky asserted.

The President highlighted that during the full-scale war, Russia has suffered over 750,000 military losses: more than 550,000 wounded and 198,000 killed. While Zelensky did not specify the number of Ukrainian servicemembers considered missing in action—many of whom, tragically, are presumed dead—he noted the difficulty in recovering and burying remains due to ongoing fierce battles. Earlier this year, Zelensky stated that over two years of war, Ukraine has lost 31,000 soldiers.

Previously, The Economist reported that by November this year, between 60,000 and 100,000 Ukrainian defenders had died since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, with an additional 400,000 wounded and unable to continue service. However, President Zelensky disputed these figures, insisting that the actual death toll is significantly lower.

