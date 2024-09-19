Zelensky reveals Ukraine's victory strategy: U.S. awaits full briefing Thursday, September 19, 2024 12:00:18 PM

Senior White House advisor John Kirby remained tight-lipped about a potential meeting between President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, advising reporters to await official announcements.

The United States is not fully informed about President Zelensky’s plan for Ukraine’s victory in the ongoing war with Russia, according to a statement from White House National Security Advisor John Kirby, as reported by Ukrinform.

When asked if Biden has reviewed Zelensky’s victory plan and whether the U.S. considers it effective, Kirby said, “We have not been fully briefed on this.”

Kirby withheld specific details regarding any forthcoming meetings between Biden and Zelensky, suggesting that official statements on the matter are worth waiting for. However, he did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Zelensky and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"As you know, she has met with President Zelensky several times in person, and I know she has spoken with him over the phone. I have little doubt that if the opportunity presents itself for them to speak again, they will," Kirby added.

Zelensky announced the completion of the victory plan in a video on September 18. He stated that all key points and details of the plan are already in place, and preparatory meetings with partners and negotiations are under way.

The victory plan is set to include a detailed list of crucial military resources necessary for victory and a request for permission to launch long-range missile strikes on Russian territory. The document will also emphasize the need for investments to enhance Ukraine’s domestic arms production capacity. Among the political steps, the plan includes a push for Ukraine's accelerated membership in NATO.

