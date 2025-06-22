Zelensky: Russia plans military operations in Europe Sunday, June 22, 2025 12:14:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is planning new military operations in Europe, despite suffering notable economic losses due to imposed sanctions. This information will be shared with Western partners, Zelensky added.

Zelensky revealed that he received a report from Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence, discussing numerous facets of the current situation in Russia. This included an analysis of the Russian defense industry and identifying key vulnerabilities, aimed at significantly reducing Russia's potential for aggression.

"We are documenting the ongoing intellectual regression of the Russian leadership and have evidence that they are preparing new military operations on European soil. Additionally, we observe significant economic damages caused by the sanctions, which reinforce our strategy of compelling Russia to end the war through increased sanctions and other pressures," Zelensky stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine will keep its partners informed about the intelligence gathered, and preparations are underway for joint defense strategies with the United Kingdom and the European Union, he concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky mentioned that Russia is gearing up for a possible new attack from Belarus this summer, under the guise of military exercises.

Meanwhile, questions remain about the potential threat to Ukraine from Belarus. Military expert Agil Rustamzade noted that another offensive on Kyiv from Belarus currently seems unlikely due to insufficient attack groups and logistical support.

