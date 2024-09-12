Zelensky: Russian counteroffensive in Kursk region aligns with Ukrainian strategy Thursday, September 12, 2024 5:05:14 PM

Speaking at a joint briefing with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's counteroffensive in the Kursk region is unfolding according to Ukraine's plan.

"The Russian forces have initiated counteroffensive measures, and everything is proceeding as per our Ukrainian strategy," he stated in response to journalists' inquiries about developments on that front. Zelensky also pointed out that Ukraine has long been aware of the troop buildup in Belarus, but emphasized that this development is under control.

In recent days, Russian troops have launched counterattacks in the border areas of the Kursk region. Notably, the OSINT project DeepState reported a "deterioration of the situation" on the left flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' grouping in the Kursk region and the Russian advance toward Snagost.

On September 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have regained control over 10 settlements in the Kursk region.

Analysts point out that Russian forces have begun deploying operational reserves not only to the Kursk direction but also to the Bryansk region, out of fear of an impending Ukrainian offensive. The redeployment of Russian operational reserves has been noted by both the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) and Western partners.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.