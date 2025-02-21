Zelensky's approval ratings surge amidst disputed claims by Trump, new poll shows Friday, February 21, 2025 9:40:30 AM

A recent poll conducted by the Onukh IBIF project has found that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approval ratings among Ukrainians have increased by 7% between May 2024 and November-January 2025.

According to the survey results released by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on February 19, 63% of Ukrainians approve of President Zelensky's performance, and 74% view him as a patriot of their country. The survey, led by Professor Olga Onukh from the University of Manchester, was conducted between November 22, 2024, and January 7, 2025.

The Onukh IBIF project team queried Ukrainians about their approval of Zelensky's actions as president. The findings indicate a slight increase in support since the last survey in May 2024, rising from 56% to 63%, which includes answers of "fully approve" and "somewhat approve."

When asked to evaluate Zelensky's personal qualities, 74% agreed he is a patriot of Ukraine, 73% consider him intelligent and knowledgeable, 59% view him as honest and trustworthy, and 65% perceive him as a strong leader.

Additionally, the report highlights Zelensky's ongoing popularity, stating that 26% to 32% of the Ukrainian population would vote for him in the first round of presidential elections.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, speaking to journalists at Mar-a-Lago on the night of February 18-19, claimed that Zelensky has the support of only 4% of Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Zelensky responded to Trump's comments during a press conference on February 19. Zelensky stated that he typically does not comment on poll ratings but recently reviewed a KIIS poll showing he has the trust of 57% of Ukrainians. The Ukrainian leader also remarked that the misinformation about his 4% support originates from Russia.

On the same day, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, compared the popularity of Trump and Zelensky, finding that the U.S. president lags 4-5% behind the Ukrainian leader in public support, as reported through various poll aggregators.

