Zelensky says Ukraine making gains near Dobropillya Friday, August 15, 2025 3:00:04 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia has suffered significant losses as it seeks leverage for the Kremlin ahead of a planned meeting in Alaska.

Zelensky said he chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that focused on three key issues: the front line, building a contract-based army and funding for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, as well as Russia’s intentions for the Alaska summit.

According to the President, Ukrainian forces are actively countering Russian troops on the Pokrovsk axis, preventing them from consolidating and increasing pressure.

“There are gains. Units of the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are acting very effectively toward Dobropillya. Today we decided to additionally reinforce this and other sectors in Donetsk region. Special attention is on positions in Zaporizhzhia region,” Zelensky said.

He added that the Russian army continues to take heavy losses as it tries to secure more favorable political positions for its leadership ahead of the meeting in Alaska.

“We understand this plan and are briefing partners on the real situation,” the president wrote.

The meeting also reviewed the development of the contract system within the Defense Forces and funding for Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces in 2025–2026.

“Under any circumstances, our army will be ready to respond effectively and quickly to threats to Ukrainian statehood. The priority is developing a contract army,” Zelensky stressed.

Zelensky said he expects an intelligence briefing today on Russia’s current intentions and preparations for the Alaska meeting.

“The stakes are truly high. The main thing is that this meeting opens the way to a real path to a just peace and a substantive conversation among leaders in a trilateral format: Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian side. It’s time to end the war, and the corresponding steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America. We are, as always, ready to work as productively as possible,” he said.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s General Staff said the situation on the Dobropillya axis is stabilizing. Ukrainian forces have taken all necessary measures to detect and destroy Russian groups.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.