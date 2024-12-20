Zelensky secures defense and diplomatic commitments for Ukraine in Brussels talks Friday, December 20, 2024 4:00:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with European counterparts on enhancing Ukraine's air defense systems to better protect cities and critical infrastructure.

During discussions in Brussels, President Zelensky underscored Ukraine's determination to strengthen its defense capabilities and readiness for diplomacy next year. The meeting with European leaders and officials aimed at bolstering Ukraine's positions both on the battlefield and diplomatically, as highlighted by the press service of the Ukrainian government.

A critical focus of the discussions was on enhancing Ukraine's air defenses to safeguard urban areas and vital infrastructures.

The meeting also addressed organizing Ukrainian brigades following the French model and investing in domestic arms production inspired by Denmark.

Zelensky extended gratitude to Italy and the UK for forthcoming support packages announced by Giorgia Meloni and David Lammy during the discussions.

The President also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where priorities such as the initiatives of the new European Commission and Ukraine's EU membership were discussed. Zelensky expressed Ukraine's hope for the inauguration of two clusters at the start of Poland's EU Council presidency.

Another key point was the utilization of frozen Russian assets to meet Ukraine's needs.

Zelensky held further talks with European Council President Antonio Costa, focusing on strengthening Ukraine's defenses. He emphasized that the top priority was the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

A significant aspect of the dialogue was boosting domestic defense production, which Zelensky says is yielding tangible battlefield success.

The leaders also concentrated on the safeguarding of Ukrainian children and the construction of shelters in schools and kindergartens.

Attention was also given to Europe's global role and how to coordinate international efforts for a just peace.

