Zelensky seeks allied support for long-range strikes against Russia Saturday, September 7, 2024 6:33:00 PM

Ukraine is pushing to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for strikes against Russia, said President Zelensky.

There’s currently no consensus among allies on lifting these restrictions for Ukraine, though discussions are ongoing, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Ukrainian media, which aired during a television news broadcast.

“There’s no consensus yet. But I remember how I worked on using appropriate weapons for the temporarily occupied Crimea. There was no consensus then either, but it’s crucial to find a key ally, and others may follow,” said the President.

Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is actively working to remove restrictions on the use of long-range weapons. To this end, he has met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and has had discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“If the situation in the country allows me to attend the UN General Assembly in September, we will summarize the outcomes of all these meetings with President Biden,” Zelensky added.

