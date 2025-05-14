Zelensky seeks direct talks with Putin in Istanbul Wednesday, May 14, 2025 10:00:36 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during upcoming negotiations in Istanbul, emphasizing the importance of discussing a total ceasefire and a comprehensive prisoner exchange.

"We cannot expect to agree on everything immediately. It is impossible, as we have different life perspectives. Nevertheless, we must find a way to end the war. There are issues we need to agree on, though technical details can be discussed later. If I meet Putin, the meeting must conclude with a political victory — either a ceasefire or a prisoner exchange on an 'all for all' basis," Zelensky stated at a press conference.

Zelensky believes any meeting that skips the ceasefire discussion would be deemed a failure. Should Putin decide not to attend, it signals a lack of interest in a political victory for either side, according to the Ukrainian leader.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegates are scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul. On Saturday evening, Vladimir Putin offered to return to direct talks with Ukraine, but "without preconditions." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed readiness to host the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Putin has rejected a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire commencing May 12. The composition of the Russian delegation in Istanbul is unknown, and it's uncertain whether Putin himself will attend. Doubts linger in Ukraine and European diplomatic circles about his presence in Istanbul.

From the U.S. side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation to the May 15 talks, along with other officials, as announced earlier by Donald Trump.

