Zelensky seeks U.S. confirmation on reports of halted military aid Tuesday, March 4, 2025 4:13:04 PM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has tasked Ukrainian officials with obtaining official information from the United States regarding reports that the U.S. has paused military aid to Ukraine, as international media outlets have alleged. Zelensky addressed the nation in a video statement from Kyiv on Tuesday, March 4th.

The Ukrainian leader noted widespread concern over the future of U.S. assistance. "I've instructed Ukraine’s defense minister, intelligence chiefs, and diplomats to reach out to their U.S. counterparts to obtain official information. People should not be left guessing. Ukraine and America deserve a crucial dialogue and clarity on each other's stance," he said.

In Kyiv, they have been receiving "varied signals for several weeks," Zelensky added, highlighting that previous aid suspensions have occurred but were swiftly resolved.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has developed strategies to handle any situation. "It's not 2022, and our resilience is stronger. We have defense means. However, strong, partner relationships with America are vital for a real end to the war. No one wants an endless war," he affirmed, while expressing gratitude to the U.S. for its support.

He also stated that Russia's stance on Ukraine remains unchanged: it demands the downsizing of Ukraine's army and legal concessions of territory, along with significant political restructuring to weaken the Ukrainian constitution.

Zelensky declared he would not agree to peace under such conditions, assuring that "the peace will be dignified" as long as "everyone in Ukraine stands together firmly."

On February 28th, a verbal exchange ensued between Zelensky, Trump, and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance during a meeting in the White House Oval Office. Trump accused Zelensky of ingratitude, lack of readiness for peace, and threatened to withdraw from Ukraine talks if Kyiv did not strike a deal. Zelensky left the talks prematurely without signing a resource agreement.

During the night of March 4th, global news agencies and American media reported that Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.