Zelensky signals possible Ukrainian withdrawal from upcoming Istanbul talks amid memorandum dispute with Russia Saturday, May 31, 2025 1:00:33 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated Ukraine may not attend the proposed June 2 meeting in Istanbul with Russian negotiators. This comes as Kyiv reportedly has yet to receive a so-called memorandum from Russia detailing conditions for a ceasefire, according to a statement following a phone conversation between Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Zelensky emphasized the constructive discussion he had with Erdogan, extending gratitude for Ankara's resolute stance in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

During the call, both presidents reflected on the first meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations held in Istanbul on May 16, which resulted in an important agreement—a prisoner exchange in a "1000-for-1000" format. Despite this, it remained the only outcome. Further steps towards peace require a front-line ceasefire. The leaders discussed potential conditions under which Ukraine would participate in a second Istanbul meeting. Zelensky and Erdogan agreed that any new meeting "cannot and must not be empty."

The discussion covered a potential high-level meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States, emphasizing the importance of ensuring future talks are substantive.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Presidential Office Director Andriy Yermak have insisted that Russia provide its memorandum before the second round of Istanbul talks, allowing the Ukrainian side sufficient time for review.

Earlier, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated concerns that Russia may be withholding the memorandum due to potentially unrealistic demands therein.

