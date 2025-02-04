Zelensky signals willingness for U.S.-Ukraine partnerships in rare earth mining Tuesday, February 4, 2025 8:58:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed Ukraine's readiness to engage with partners in mining rare earth metals, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on the matter. Zelensky emphasized that if Russia controls these deposits, other countries and companies might gain access.

"We have a significant amount of rare earth metals, and as you know, Russia has been occupying our land since 2014. They control areas with large mineral deposits. We are open to developing these together with partners who help protect our land and push back the enemy with their weaponry, presence, and sanctions. That is entirely fair," said Zelensky in response to how he envisions cooperating with the U.S. on mining these critical resources.

Zelensky disclosed that he discussed potential American investments in Ukraine with Trump back in September 2024. He explained that Ukraine welcomes U.S. business involvement because, if these resources are controlled by Russia, other countries like Iran and North Korea might step in - a fact he has shared with Trump. “I want the American businesses, which are eager to enter the Ukrainian market, to develop this sector with us,” said the Ukrainian President.

Earlier, President Trump stated to journalists at the White House his interest in signing an agreement with Ukraine to supply the U.S. with rare earth metals and other natural resources in exchange for military aid. Zelensky’s victory plan also proposed strategic partnerships for joint defense and investment in mining critical resources in Ukraine.

According to Forbes data released in 2023, the total value of Ukraine’s mineral resources is estimated to be $14.8 trillion, highlighting a key factor in Russian aggression. More than 70% of these resources are concentrated in three regions: Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk.

