Zelensky stands firm: no ceasefire without Russian withdrawal from Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his firm stance against any ceasefire in the ongoing war with Russia until Russian forces withdraw from the occupied territories of Ukraine https://www.dw.com/ru/vojna-v-ukraine/t-17457611. In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK , Zelensky reaffirmed Kyiv's unwavering line on the conditions required for halting military operations.

Zelensky highlighted three crucial factors for achieving a just peace: patience, support from the international community, and diplomatic pressure on Moscow. Zelensky noted that sustained unity among the U.S. and European countries regarding Russia's military aggression against Ukraine would exert additional pressure on Moscow, making clear it has no viable options.

Moreover, Zelensky revealed plans to engage in detailed discussions with other nations on Ukraine's territorial integrity and other crucial topics. A comprehensive action plan for peace is expected to be ready by the end of November.

The Ukrainian President also noted that Kyiv has established contacts with the campaign teams of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and his potential rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelensky shared that during a phone call, he invited Trump to visit Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of maintaining diplomatic ties.

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv has consistently underscored that peace talks with Russia are viable only after the withdrawal of Russian troops from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory. Recently, discussions have intensified about ending the war through negotiations. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, during his first visit to Kyiv since the conflict began, urged Zelensky to consider a temporary ceasefire, which he believes could expedite the negotiation process.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, hinted at the possibility of territorial compromises, although Ukrainian authorities have not commented on this statement.

