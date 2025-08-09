Zelensky stands firm on Ukraine's territorial integrity amid upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska Saturday, August 9, 2025 12:20:37 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that the territorial issues are already enshrined in the Ukrainian Constitution, making it impossible to concede, as Russia's attempts to claim the land will not be entertained.

In a move to address the ongoing conflict on Ukrainian soil, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska. However, Zelensky emphasized the war cannot be resolved without Ukraine's involvement, highlighting the crucial role of the nation in any peace agreement.

Zelensky underscored that the Russian president underestimated the resilience of the Ukrainian people and attempted a "hopeless decision" to capture the country. He asserted that Ukrainians are strong because they are defending their homeland.

"Throughout the war, many have sided with Ukraine, even those aligned with Russia recognize its wrongdoing," Zelensky said, asserting that the Ukrainian people deserve peace.

The President urged all partners to understand what constitutes a dignified peace, stating that Russia, having initiated and prolonged the war, must bring it to an end.

"The true problem hinges on this, not anything else. The Ukrainian territorial matter is embedded in our Constitution. No one will waiver, and Ukrainians will not surrender their land to the occupier," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky expressed Kyiv's readiness for genuine decisions that could foster peace while warning that any arrangements made against Ukraine and without its participation directly undermine the peace process.

"These are dead decisions. They never work," he warned.

Highlighting the need for a real and respected peace, Zelensky stated : "We are ready to work with President Trump and our partners for real, lasting peace—a peace that won't crumble under Moscow's desires."

He also thanked Ukrainians for their unity and soldiers for preserving independence.

"Stand firm. This is our land," the President urged.

U.S. and Russian presidents are set to meet on August 15 in Alaska.

American President Donald Trump also proposed a territorial swap as part of a potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

