Zelensky: The Kremlin is destroying everything Russian society has achieved over the last 25 years Friday, March 18, 2022 10:17:40 AM

Speaking in a video message released on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Kremlin, by attacking Ukraine, will destroy everything that Russian society has achieved over the last 25 years.

“The occupiers do not stop burning all their national wealth in the war against Ukraine,” Zelensky stated. “And I am sure that by attacking us, they will destroy everything Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years, and they will return to where they began to rise. As they say, in the ‘dashing 90s’. Only without freedom. Without the creative desire of people to work for the development of their state. This will be Russia’s price for the war against Ukraine.”

Russia has been subjected to crippling sanctions since the Russian military launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. As a result, Russia is becoming increasingly isolated economically, socially, and politically. Despite the efforts of the Kremlin’s state-controlled media, there remains a sizable anti-war movement in Russia.

“For Russia, this will be a painful fall, and they will feel it,” Zelensky continued. “Despite the opium of the masses from television propagandists. An unjust and aggressive war always comes at a high price. But, whatever happens to them, it cannot comfort us and resurrect our dead; it will not heal the mental wounds that will remain with us forever.”

