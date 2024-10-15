Zelensky to present comprehensive victory plan to Ukrainian Parliament Tuesday, October 15, 2024 9:00:00 AM

This Wednesday, October 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Verkhovna Rada, unveiling a plan for victory. According to a Telegram post by Serhiy Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, the primary motive for this event is the public presentation of the victory plan. "It is evident that there is only one reason for this event — it's the public presentation of the victory plan," Leshchenko wrote.

In a recent evening address, President Zelensky stated that the "victory plan will be presented publicly," without specifying the exact timing.

Back on August 27, during a press conference at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Zelensky announced plans to share Ukraine's victory plan with both U.S. presidential candidates. However, he did not disclose further details.

Subsequently, in September, during an interview with American journalist Fareed Zakaria, Zelensky revealed that the plan consists of four main components, with an additional aspect that will become crucial for Ukraine post-war.

To contextualize, on September 24, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, expressed that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is a pivotal element of the victory plan, encompassing both military and diplomatic strategies.

At the end of September, during a visit to the United States, President Zelensky discussed the victory plan with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and members of the U.S. Congress. Last week, throughout a European tour, the plan was also presented to leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

