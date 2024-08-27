Zelensky to present Ukraine’s comprehensive victory plan to Biden in September Tuesday, August 27, 2024 10:07:41 AM

In September, President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to present a comprehensive victory plan for Ukraine to his American counterpart, President Joe Biden. The plan, as Zelensky outlined during a press interaction, covers various critical areas, reports Ukrainska Pravda

According to Zelensky, one aspect of the victory plan includes a military operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

"The second component is Ukraine's strategic position in global security infrastructure. The third focus is a robust package aimed at diplomatically forcing Russia to end the war. The fourth component is economic in nature. I won't go into exhaustive detail, but the plan is ready," Zelensky stated.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he intends to hand this plan over to President Biden in September, given the pivotal role the American leader will play in its success.

"And I think it would be prudent to also present this plan to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, because we do not know who will be the President of the United States. But seeing this plan come to fruition is crucial," Zelensky added.

