Zelensky: U.S. to consult with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Europe on ceasefire monitoring Friday, March 28, 2025 4:15:44 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the United States will initiate consultations with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and several European nations regarding their preparedness to monitor a potential ceasefire.

“We have been informed that the American side will conduct internal consultations, followed by talks with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and some European countries to assess their readiness for monitoring. We will not proceed otherwise,” Zelensky said during a Friday briefing.

Zelensky further directed Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, to "provide U.S. contacts with evidence detailing the breach of commitments initially undertaken by the U.S."

“I asked Umerov to gather all necessary information from our State Emergency Service, the Interior Minister, our energy sector, and air defense to communicate this to the American side. Additionally, he will emphasize the need to resolve monitoring issues,” Zelensky added.

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s role, Zelensky expressed skepticism about its capability to oversee Ukrainian energy infrastructure, while suggesting that Turkey could effectively monitor security in the Black Sea region.

“I appreciate Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate meetings; however, despite discussions between Russians and Americans about third-party monitoring, Saudi Arabia as a monitor of energy resources seems unlikely, given their lack of expertise,” remarked Zelensky.

Zelensky noted that the proposal surprised him. "For instance, Turkey as a country capable of overseeing Black Sea security makes logical sense to me," he continued.

He suggested that potential monitors could include the U.S., the U.K., France, Romania, Bulgaria, and other Black Sea coastal nations.

