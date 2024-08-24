Zelensky: Ukraine has used new ‘Palyanytsya’ drone missile in successful strike against Russian forces Saturday, August 24, 2024 9:12:00 AM

For the first time, Ukraine has successfully used its innovative ‘Palyanytsya’ drone missile against Russian forces, said President Volodymyr Zelensky, during an address to the Nation on Independence Day at Sofia Square.

“Ukrainians are responding quite justly, with their own strength and alongside our partners, honestly, consistently, and with each passing day, with increased range. Today, we have successfully carried out the first combat use of our new weapon. It’s an entirely new class—the Ukrainian ‘Palyanytsya’ drone missile. This is our new method of retaliation against the aggressor. The enemy has been struck,” Zelensky said.

The President expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the development of this new weapon.

“I extend my thanks to all who made this possible—the developers, the manufacturers, and our warriors. I am proud of you. And we all know that Russia will find it difficult. Difficult even to pronounce exactly what it was that ‘hit.’ Difficult to counter, but very easy to understand exactly why,” he added.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin detailed in a Telegram post that the ‘Palyanytsya’ drone missile successfully targeted a military site in temporarily occupied territory.

“This is both a drone and a missile, given that its technical specs qualify it for both definitions. There will be more drone missiles, just as we have seen an increase in long-range strike drones, whose results are visible almost daily. The drone missile represents the next step in the evolution of Ukrainian defense technology,” Kamyshin wrote.

Just days ago, Ukraine unveiled an upgraded version of its R-360 Neptune cruise missile. This upgraded missile has been adapted to hit ground targets and boasts an extended range of more than 400 kilometers. The advanced Neptune was deployed during an attack on the Khvalynka military airfield, situated 7 kilometers from Kursk.

Additionally, on August 22, Ukrainian Forces struck a railroad ferry carrying fuel tanks in the port of "Caucasus" in the Kerch Strait. The ferry "Konro Trader" sank as a result of the attack. Telegram channels reported that the port was targeted by Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.