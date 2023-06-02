Zelensky: Ukraine is not going to draw NATO into war with Russia Friday, June 2, 2023 11:00:29 AM

Ukraine does not plan to involve any NATO member country in the war unleashed by Russia. Therefore, there will be no full membership in the Alliance while the war is going on, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv.

"We are reasonable people. We understand that we will not drag any NATO country into a war. Therefore, we understand that we will not be members of NATO while this war is going on. Not because we don't want to, because it's impossible," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine is not looking for alternatives to NATO membership but requires security guarantees until the end of the current war.

"Today, when we talk about security guarantees for Ukraine, these are sanctions, financial guarantees, weapons, and the like, what is not on paper today, but in reality. If we want to have them on paper, then it should be clearly stated or accompanied by something specific that these security guarantees are valid until Ukraine receives the main security guarantees, namely, NATO membership," Zelensky explained.

On June 1, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects Ukraine to be admitted to the EU and NATO as soon as possible. He also believes that all countries that have common borders with Russia, including Ukraine, should join the EU and NATO as soon as possible. Otherwise, they will have only two options - war or occupation.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.