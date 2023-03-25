Zelensky: Ukraine not yet ready to begin counteroffensive Saturday, March 25, 2023 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine cannot yet launch its counteroffensive as it is waiting for a sufficient number of weapons from its partners.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine needs ammunition and fighter jets.

"We are waiting for ammunition from our partners," he said in an interview with the Japanese newspaper the Yomiuri Shimbun, adding that the Russian military uses three times more ammunition every day than Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian President stressed that Ukraine cannot send its troops on a counteroffensive without enough weapons.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Russia is concerned about Ukrainian plans for a counteroffensive.

