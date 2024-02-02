Zelensky: Ukraine receives two more air defense systems Friday, February 2, 2024 7:15:48 PM

Ukraine has received two additional air defence systems to be deployed in the defence of its regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in an evening video address.

"The headline news today – an announcement we've all been eagerly awaiting, one we've worked on at various levels for months. The result - two more air defence systems have arrived in Ukraine. Naturally, not all details should be shared publicly. But these are systems that can shoot down anything. We'll be protecting our regions. While we still don't have enough systems for the full protection of Ukraine, we are working tirelessly every day to rectify this," stated the President.

While the details of the delivery were not disclosed, President Zelensky simply mentioned, "These are systems that can shoot down anything and they will be deployed for the protection of the regions."

Zelensky also acknowledged that Ukraine currently lacks enough air defence systems for its full protection, emphasizing, "But we are working on this every single day."

As part of a new military aid package, Germany has supplied Ukraine with four IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile systems, a Skynex air defense system, two TRML-4D radars, 305 MK 556 assault rifles, 10 Zetros trucks, and other materials.

