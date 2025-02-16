Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize annexed territories as Russian Sunday, February 16, 2025 7:44:24 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Ukraine will never recognize the annexed territories as part of Russia. In an interview with NBC News, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's steadfast stance, saying "We will never do this" regarding recognition of the occupied regions.

Zelensky noted that while Ukraine is capable of achieving victory on the battlefield, such an outcome would incur significant human cost. He expressed a willingness to consider diplomatic negotiations over the status of the occupied territories, especially if it would facilitate Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. "Yes, we can. If we are in NATO (in case of joining the Alliance - editor's note), then it's clear why diplomatically, it's very clear," he stated.

President Zelensky also emphasized the importance of minimizing human losses and asserted that Ukraine can secure a military victory. Furthermore, he indicated he would reject any peace agreement brokered between the U.S. and Russia without Ukraine's inclusion at the negotiating table.

Next week, delegations from the U.S. and Russia are expected to convene in Saudi Arabia to initiate negotiations aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine. Notably, Ukraine and Europe are not anticipated to participate in this meeting. Zelensky clarified that there have been no preparations for Ukrainian involvement in these peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

