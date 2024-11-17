Zelensky: Ukrainian F-16 pilots counter Russian missile barrage, downing 10 aerial targets Sunday, November 17, 2024 12:30:40 PM

During a coordinated missile strike by Russia on Ukraine on November 17, Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots shot down 10 aerial targets, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Throughout the week, Russian forces launched 140 missiles of various types, over 900 guided aerial bombs, and more than 600 attack drones. Recovery efforts are underway in the Rivne, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, and Odesa regions to address the damage to infrastructure. President Zelensky conveyed that the Russians "once again try to intimidate us with cold and darkness."

On Sunday, November 17, Ukrainian F-16 pilots successfully neutralized nearly ten Russian aerial targets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. According to him, over the past week, the aggressor deployed nearly 140 rockets of various types, more than 900 guided aerial bombs, and over 600 attack drones.

"Today, our F-16 pilots have taken down around ten air targets. We are currently addressing the aftermath of the combined attack on our infrastructure in the Rivne, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, and Odesa regions," the President clarified.

Zelensky emphasized that Russia is attempting once again to intimidate Ukrainians with cold and darkness, repeating their actions and trying to achieve their objectives.

"Russian terrorists are once again trying to intimidate us with cold and blackouts, repeating their actions and trying to get results from them. The entire world sees and knows that we are defending ourselves against absolute evil, which understands no language but force. We need unity, the world needs unity. Only together can we stop this evil," said the President.

On the night of November 17, Russia launched a massive, combined strike on Ukraine. President Zelensky reported that Russia had used around 120 missiles and 90 drones by the, attacking energy infrastructure. The Air Forces reported shooting down 144 aerial targets — 102 missiles and 42 drones.

