Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces advance into Horlivka capturing Russian positions and soldiers Tuesday, December 12, 2023 10:30:04 AM

Ukrainian army's units have advanced on the northwestern outskirts of Horlivka, seizing positions held by the Russian forces. As part of the military operation, Ukrainian armed forces not only gained control over new positions but also captured a group of Russian soldiers, reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

According to the published information, the military operation was carried at night out by the assault group of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel.

Despite challenging conditions, the Ukrainian armed forces successfully reclaimed a territory within the city limits of Horlivka and took control over the enemy positions. The Ukrainian soldiers raised the Ukrainian flag on the newly captured position. In the published footage, the group of capture Russian soldiers admit admitted that they were taken captive during the Ukrainian attack.

