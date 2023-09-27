Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces making progress in Donetsk region Wednesday, September 27, 2023 11:15:06 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukrainian forces have made progress in the Donetsk direction.

"I have received reports on the situation on the front lines, supplies of equipment and ammunition, as well as intelligence data. We have made advances on the Donetsk front. There are other plans that are being implemented," Zelensky said after a daily briefing with security officials and military commanders. He did not specify the exact location of the Ukrainian military's progress.

Zelensky also said that in the Kherson region, the Russian army continues to shell the Ukrainian territory. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled the region 26 times using guided bombs.

"We are dealing with the consequences and providing assistance to those affected. I have instructed the authorities to find additional measures to put an end to this terror," Zelensky added.

According to Zelensky, there have been significant results from the effective work of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Last week, Ukrainian intelligence agencies managed to individuals who provided information to Russians for their air attacks.

"This is a strong message to all traitors: retribution will come," stated the Ukrainian President.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.