Zelensky: unrestricted use of Western weapons is vital for Ukraine's defense Friday, May 17, 2024 10:00:43 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that there should be no restrictions on the use of Western arms by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He compared such limitations to the preventive anti-Russian sanctions that Kyiv had requested from the West prior to the full-scale invasion. The Pentagon, however, continues to oppose the use of American weapons on Russian territory .

During a discussion with Ukrainian journalists, Zelensky emphasised that the issue at hand is not an offensive by the Ukrainian army on Russian territory using Western resources, but a matter of defence.

Zelensky likened the situation to the preventive sanctions Ukraine had urged partners to impose before the full-scale invasion, suggesting that such actions serve as a warning. He also pointed to the existence of a "grey zone" on the territory of Russia, where local residents are being displaced. Civilian Russians are understandably absent from these and other border areas.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Kyiv, stated that the U.S. does not support the use of its provided weaponry on Russian soil. However, Blinken added that Ukraine should decide for itself how to use these weapons.

