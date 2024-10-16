Zelensky unveils comprehensive 'Victory Plan' to counter Russian aggression Wednesday, October 16, 2024 7:57:00 AM

In a landmark announcement on Wednesday, October 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly introduced his "victory plan" for the first time, which comprises five strategic points and three confidential protocols. Zelensky emphasized that for Ukraine and its allies to end Russia’s aggressive war, they must collectively alter the dynamics to compel Russia towards peace.

Outlined during his address to Ukrainian lawmakers, the "victory plan" includes a comprehensive blueprint: the first point is geopolitical, the second and third are military, the fourth covers economic aspects, and the fifth focuses on security. "The first item on the agenda is the invitation to NATO, immediately. It’s about the clarity of where our partners see Ukraine in the security architecture," Zelensky stated.

The second point addresses defense and includes a classified annex. The third tackles deterrence of Russian aggression, also with a secret protocol tailored for allies. Provisions include equipping Ukraine with necessary weaponry and authorization to use long-range arms. The fourth point emphasizes the strategic-economic potential of Ukraine and includes a confidential annex for allies. The fifth element plans for Ukraine’s rehabilitation in the post-war era.

Advisors highlight key partners in terms of military supplies to Ukraine as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. "This plan embodies the logic of the current phase of the war. It elucidates why there can't be dubious compromise initiatives suggesting the war can be halted without forcing Russia to retreat, essentially incentivizing Russia," Ukrainian media quote Presidential Advisor Podolyak. Furthermore, Podolyak stressed that Ukraine’s partners need to decide whether "they all are prepared to capitulate together." He firmly added, "Ukraine will not capitulate."

