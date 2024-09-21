Zelensky unveils Ukraine's Victory Plan amid ongoing war with Russia Saturday, September 21, 2024 9:00:00 AM

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the political fortification of Ukraine in terms of weapons and the envisioning of the nation's post-war future during a discussion with journalists, reports Interfax-Ukraine. Emphasizing that the "Victory Plan" serves as a bridge to the Peace Summit and any phase marking the end of the war with Russia, he detailed its significance.

"The Victory Plan outlines swift and concrete actions from our strategic partners—from now until the end of December. These actions depend solely on the partners, and no one can claim that it hinges on the Russian side," Zelensky stated.

Zelensky referred to the Victory Plan as a "bridge to the Peace Summit and any phase of the war's end." "This bridge strengthens Ukraine politically, in terms of weapons, and in our understanding of what our future will be after the war," he emphasized.

He reiterated that the plan would be presented to US President Joe Biden, presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, as well as other partners

"And Russia needs to see it, because this plan strengthens Ukraine. They need to know this," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the Kursk operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is part of the second point of the Victory Plan, and the third point pertains to the specific strengthening of Ukraine in terms of weaponry.

"Firstly, Ukraine's undeniable place in the world's security architecture. Second, without details, but the Kursk operation is part of the plan, its second point. The third point involves the specific strengthening of Ukraine regarding weapons," Zelensky explained regarding the steps constituting the Victory Plan.

"We've stated that we are prepared to see Russia at the second World Summit because all our allies, including our closest supporters who always oppose Russian aggression, have said that Russia must be present at the second summit. The war is between Russia and Ukraine. Ending the war cannot happen without both parties," President Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine is currently working intensively on the victory plan, with three points already in place, and online discussions having occurred.

"There will be more online and offline meetings. By early November, the entire plan will be ready. This will be the starting point and foundation for any format of talks with Russia," assured the president.

Zelensky also mentioned that the victory plan encompasses swift and practical steps from Ukraine's strategic partners.

"Specific actions that depend solely on our partners—no one can say it depends on the Russian side. The plan serves as a bridge to the World Summit and any phase of ending the war. This bridge strengthens Ukraine. I believe the plan will be open to everyone, including societies in different countries. Russia must see it because this plan strengthens Ukraine, and they need to know this," stated the head of state.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Zelensky aims to seek an official invitation to join NATO from U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as continuous supplies of modern weaponry as part of the initiative to end the war with Russia.

The President added that the plan includes an economic component. "Let's say, our joint economic development," he noted.

