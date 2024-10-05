Zelensky unveils 'Victory Plan' for Ukraine during his Sumy visit Saturday, October 5, 2024 9:12:52 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed his "victory plan" for the defensive war against Russia during a visit to the front lines in the border region of Sumy. Speaking to local residents and military personnel, Zelensky emphasized the importance of compelling Russia to diplomatically end the war, stressing the need for Ukraine to hold a strong position.

Zelensky also announced on his Telegram channel that the "victory plan" will be presented at the upcoming contact group meeting on Ukraine, in the "Ramstein" format, set to take place on October 12. "This will be the 25th meeting, but the first at the leadership level," the Ukrainian President wrote. "We will present a 'victory plan' with clear, concrete steps for a just end to the war. Partner resolve and strengthening Ukraine are crucial to halting Russian aggression."

Sumy region frequently suffers intense shelling from Russian forces, as Moscow aims to thwart further counteroffensive into the Kursk region, Zelensky highlighted during his visit, while thanking locals and military for defending against Russian occupation. "Decisions have been made to support this region and others near the border," he stated in a video address. Zelensky mentioned consultations with military leadership and the Minister of Energy regarding strengthening air defense and protecting energy facilities. Further details have not been provided.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the area was shelled by Russians approximately fifty times on October 4, with a total of 84 explosions reported. One person was reportedly injured.

As part of Zelensky's visit, he presented awards to soldiers from the 82nd Brigade, stationed in the neighboring Russian Kursk region. "It's crucial to understand that the Kursk operation is a real strategic issue that inspires partners to support Ukraine," he emphasized, adding that such pressure on Russia was necessary for a "just" conclusion to the war.

The "victory plan" presented to the White House by Zelensky did not leave a strong impression on the Biden administration, as reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources within the White House. "This plan doesn't offer a comprehensive strategy. I'm not impressed, there's not much new," cited the publication quoting a senior U.S. official.

Sources from the U.S. State Department noted that the best-articulated part of the "victory plan" concerns requests for weapons and lifting the ban on using long-range missiles against Russian territory.

When it comes to political reforms and economic support, U.S. and European officials find much less specificity. WSJ notes that the White House had hoped for something concrete from Kyiv, which the Biden administration could endorse in its remaining four months.

