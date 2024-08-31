Zelensky urges Western allies to allow strikes on Russian territory using supplied weapons Saturday, August 31, 2024 6:51:00 PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany to grant Kyiv the permission to carry out strikes into Russian territory using Western weapons and long-range missiles.

“I am appealing to the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany: we need the capabilities to truly and fully protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. We need permission for long-range capabilities and access to your long-range shells and missiles. Delaying vital decisions – precisely what can most effectively influence events – is not an option,” he declared in his nightly video address.

Zelensky emphasized that the only way to reliably halt Russian terror is through "strikes on Russian military airfields, their bases, and logistics". He also noted that Ukrainian representatives are in discussions with partners about the swift fulfillment of air defense system deliveries as per existing agreements.

During a visit to the U.S. on August 30, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over a list of targets deep within Russian territory [Ukraine’s Defense Minister submits target list to the U.S. “We explained what is needed to protect Ukrainian citizens from Russian terror… I hope our message was heard,” he stated in an interview with CNN.

Umerov mentioned that American long-range ATACMS missiles could potentially be used for these strikes. CNN, however, notes it is unlikely that the U.S. will lift restrictions on using these weapons within Russian territory anytime soon. Pentagon Spokesman Air Force Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder reaffirmed recently that these restrictions still remain U.S.

On August 29, the EU Foreign Affairs Council concluded that lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against Russian military targets is up to each individual country. On the same day, the Netherlands announced that Ukrainian forces could use F-16s and other provided weaponry at their discretion.

