Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut Wednesday, March 22, 2023 3:00:44 PM

During a working trip to the Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Bakhmut, reported Zelensky’s press service.

Zelensky listened to reports on the operational situation and the course of the hostilities on the front line. He talked to the servicemen and thanked them for defending Ukraine.

"I have the honor today to be here, in the east of our country, in the Donbas, and to award our heroes, to thank them, to shake their hands. Thank you for defending the country, sovereignty, the east of Ukraine," the President said.

Zelensky and the Ukrainian military honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a minute of silence. The Ukrainian President also presented awards to the servicemen defending Bakhmut.

