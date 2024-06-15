Zelensky warns China's support for North Korea's military aid to Russia would be a global tragedy Saturday, June 15, 2024 12:00:19 PM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that if China joins other Russian allies, it will be a tragedy. In a recent interview, a segment of which he posted on his Telegram channel, Zelensky emphasised that if China were to support North Korea's supplies, for example, it would lead to "a completely different story."

"This is not just a tragedy in terms of words. It is because Russia is currently aligned with North Korea and Iran. Iran delivers drones and, unfortunately, other weaponry," said Zelensky. "North Korea supplies millions of artillery shells. I would very much not want China to join these countries."

The President noted that this situation should not be compared with instances where the United States or other countries provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems, as these are entirely different situations.

"Patriot systems are on our land, and they deflect missiles and drones heading towards us. Meanwhile, Iran and North Korea supply Russia with weaponry that is being used against us, killing our civilians. There is no justification for these countries," Zelensky said.

China's refusal to participate in the Peace Summit, scheduled for 15-16 June in Switzerland, was a bitter disappointment for President Volodymyr Zelensky. Consequently, he attended the Security Summit in Singapore, where he stated that China is "an instrument in Putin's hands." Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba suggested that participation from China would have been the right step towards achieving peace.

