Zelensky warns of another imminent Russian offensive near Kharkiv

In a video address to world leaders on 26 May, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian Armed Forces are planning an offensive 90 kilometres from Kharkiv.

The Russian Armed Forces are assembling a new group of troops near the border with Ukraine, preparing for an offensive 90 kilometres northwest of Kharkiv, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to global leaders.

The Ukrainian President shared a video shot at a Kharkiv printing house, recently destroyed by Russian shelling. This facility was one of the largest in Europe.

"Right now, at this moment, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometres northeast of this location from another attempt of a Russian offensive," President Zelensky emphasized.

He added that Russian forces are amassing a new group of troops near the Ukrainian border to launch a new offensive.

"Russia is preparing for an attempt at offensive actions 90 kilometres from here, northwest of Kharkiv. Another group of troops is gathering at our border. Whoever is orchestrating all this does not seek peace," Zelensky stressed.

On 10 May, Russian military forces began an offensive in the northern part of Kharkiv region. Currently, the most intense fighting is ongoing in Vovchansk and nearby settlements. However, the Ukrainian General Staff has reported that the Russian advancement has been halted, and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that the Russians are entangled in street battles in Vovchansk.

Meanwhile, daily shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian army continues. On 25 May, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the Epicenter mall. Initial reports indicated that 12 people were killed and more than 40 civilians were injured. Later in the evening of 25 May, the Russians again attacked the central part of Kharkiv, injuring more than 20 civilians.

On May 25, the Russian Armed Forces attacked a residential district in Kharkiv using precision-guided bombs (KABs). The mayor, Ihor Terekhov, stated that the target of the attack was the Epicenter home improvement store.

Following the strike on the city, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has commenced a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

