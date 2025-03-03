Zelensky warns of renewed conflict if Russian occupation recognized, advocates for just peace Monday, March 3, 2025 11:00:02 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that people would not accept an unjust end to the war if parts of Ukraine remain under Russian occupation. Zelensky expressed his conviction that if the Russian Federation continues to control occupied territories, it will only pave the way for renewed conflict.

Speaking at London's airport, he insisted that the occupation should not be legally recognized and emphasized the importance of adhering to the UN Charter and international agreements.

Zelensky asserted that Ukraine would not voluntarily relinquish any territories seized by Russia, expressing confidence that Ukrainians will eventually reclaim their lands. He underscored that the country does not intend to breach international laws, stating, "No one wants anything extra, no one wants what doesn't belong to us." Moreover, he remarked that claiming stolen property would ultimately result in its retrieval. According to Zelensky, the war will reignite if any territory remains occupied.

"Dividing land is coercion that, in my view, risks leading to significant military conflict in due course," said Zelensky.

The President pointed out that Ukraine's partners, who either support the nation or seek to mediate, understand the risks of an unjust resolution to the war. He clarified that people would strive to reclaim lands that rightfully belong to them.

"I think they understand that if the war ends unjustly, it's only a matter of time before people restore justice," he added.

Journalists also reported on Zelensky's stance regarding a dispute in the White House and the stalled agreement on rare earth metals. As a representative of a nation reliant on partner aid, Zelensky expressed his readiness for "constructive dialogue." He affirmed his willingness to sign the agreement as soon as he is invited to the U.S.

"If the President of the United States invites me for constructive dialogue to address real issues, for serious questions and decisive actions and answers, I will be there out of respect for America, the American people, and the President," emphasized the Ukrainian leader.

A security summit was held in London on March 2, attended by leaders of developed European countries and representatives of the European Union. Following discussions with President Zelensky, they announced a continued commitment to support Ukraine, with an expectation that the U.S. will also join in supporting and negotiating an end to the war.

Zelensky's visit to the White House was marked by a dispute initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J. Lee Vance. After the disagreement, American representatives stated they would not finalize the agreement on Ukrainian resources but might reconsider if Zelensky alters his attitude and shows adequate gratitude.

