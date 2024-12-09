Zelensky weighs French troop deployment proposal amid continued debates on Ukraine's NATO membership Monday, December 9, 2024 11:12:33 AM

As Ukraine remains outside of NATO, the country may deliberate on French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send a portion of French troops to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested this in a conversation with an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"To be frank, we can consider and discuss Emmanuel's proposal. Remember, he suggested that troops from certain countries could be positioned in parts of Ukraine to ensure security until Ukraine joins NATO," Zelensky stated.

However, he emphasized the importance of having a clear timeline for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO before proceeding.

Previously, reports indicated that not just France, but also the United Kingdom, were exploring the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine's frontline as part of a security guarantee if a ceasefire were reached.

Back in May 2024, Emmanuel Macron also remarked that France might consider sending troops to Ukraine, should Russia breach Ukrainian defenses and if Kyiv officially requested such assistance.

